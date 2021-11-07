NESN Logo Sign In

Just as we all expected, the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped their year-plus losing streak against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

Sure, the Jaguars got what previously was their only win of the season in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins, but that game was held in London. Entering Sunday, the Jaguars hadn’t won a game in the United States since Sept. 13, 2020.

That’s 420 days.

Sure, the Bills didn’t enter this game with a pristine record, having dropped the season-opener to the Pittsburgh Pirates before suffering a tight loss to the Tennessee Titans. But pretty much no one had the Jaguars coming away on top. According to data from FanDuel Sportsbook, 90% of bettors took Buffalo — a 14.5-point favorite — on the moneyline. DraftKings Sportbook had the Jaguars at +650 prior to the game.

Perhaps this is the start of a new streak for the Jaguars, who will face the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.