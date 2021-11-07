Jaguars’ First Win On U.S. Soil In 420 Days Was Against Bills, As Expected?

Did you have this one on your 2021 bingo card?

Just as we all expected, the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped their year-plus losing streak against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

Sure, the Jaguars got what previously was their only win of the season in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins, but that game was held in London. Entering Sunday, the Jaguars hadn’t won a game in the United States since Sept. 13, 2020.

That’s 420 days.

Sure, the Bills didn’t enter this game with a pristine record, having dropped the season-opener to the Pittsburgh Pirates before suffering a tight loss to the Tennessee Titans. But pretty much no one had the Jaguars coming away on top. According to data from FanDuel Sportsbook, 90% of bettors took Buffalo — a 14.5-point favorite — on the moneyline. DraftKings Sportbook had the Jaguars at +650 prior to the game.

Perhaps this is the start of a new streak for the Jaguars, who will face the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

