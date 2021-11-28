NFL Week 12 Best Player Prop Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Player props are a terrific way to get into the NFL action, and Week 12 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games with shootout potential, a couple of players may exceed expectations.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

Tyrod Taylor â Houston Texans

The Bet: Over 229.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s return to action has seemed to jumpstart the hapless Houston offense. Taylor, who has missed significant playing time because of a hamstring injury this season, passed for 107 yards on 24 attempts in a Week 11 22-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. In what appears to be an ideal matchup for the veteran quarterback, facing a Jets defense ranked last in DVOA (per Football Outsiders), look for Taylor to involve wide receiver Brandin Cooks as an integral part of the offense, responsible for 28% of the Texans’ target share. This season, Houston prefers a slightly skewed 59%/41% pass-to-run play calling split and should keep the foot on the pedal, with an up-tempo offense calling a play every 25 seconds and as a 2.5-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook.

With the last two seasons being injury-plagued for Taylor, he has reached the 230-passing yard threshold in two games in the previous three seasons in the league. Our models project Taylor for 249.46 passing yards against a weak Jets defense, slightly trending him toward the over.

Ty Johnson â New York Jets

The Bet: Over 25.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

With New York Jets running back Michael Carter placed on the injured reserve with an ankle sprain, look for veteran Ty Johnson to take over lead back duties. Carter, who was responsible for 53% of the workload in the backfield, leaves plenty of opportunity for Johnson, who is responsible for 20% of the Jets’ carries, splitting time with Tevin Coleman. In a Week 11 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Johnson saw one rush for five yards but looks to have an ideal matchup, facing a Houston Texans defense ranked 23rd in rush DVOA. Dating back to last season, Johnson has reached the 26-yard rushing threshold in four games, twice as a starter.

Johnson projects for 38.55 rushing yards against the Texans, trending him toward the over in an ideal matchup against a defense having a tough time stopping the run.

Michael Pittman â Indianapolis Colts

The Bet: Over 66.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

The Week 12 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts looks to have shootout potential, opening as the highest total of the slate at 53-point on FanDuel Sportsbook. Despite a tough matchup, facing a Buccaneers defense ranked seventh in DVOA, The Colts should likely turn to wide receiver Michael Pittman to move the offense down the field in hopes of keeping the matchup competitive. Pittman, who leads the Colts in target share, sees a 23% share from quarterback Carson Wentz, part of a slightly-skewed 55%/45% pass-to-run play calling ratio. This year, Pittman has been targeted at least five times in eight games, averaging 13.2 yards per reception. Dating back to last season, Pittman has reached the 67-passing yard threshold eight times. As 3.5-point home underdogs, look for Wentz to use Pittman as the first look in the passing game, relying on the big-play upside from the dominant wide receiver.

Despite the more difficult matchup this week, we’re projecting Pittman for 68.81 receiving yards, slightly trending him toward the over in a matchup with likely shootout potential.