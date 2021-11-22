NFL Week 12 Lines: Thanksgiving Appetizer Precedes Awesome Sunday Slate Plenty of potential playoff previews this week by Mike Cole 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s Thanksgiving week, and the NFL playoff push is in full effect.

Of course, we have the three-game Turkey Day slate to kick off Week 12, an admittedly uninspired trio of games featuring six teams who all lost in Week 11. Fun.

However, that actually gives way to a pretty entertaining Sunday gauntlet featuring a massive matchup for AFC playoff positioning (Patriots-Titans), an interconference tilt that should tell us a lot about two puzzling teams (Bucs-Colts) and a potential NFC Championship Game preview (Rams-Packers).

Here are the early-week lines and totals for Week 12, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

(-4) Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 41.5

Las Vegas Raiders at (-7) Dallas Cowboys, 50.5

(-4.5) Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, 46.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 28

Tennessee Titans at (-5.5) New England Patriots, 44.5

New York Jets at (-3) Houston Texans, 44

(-3) Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 46.5

(-2.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 51

(-1) Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 47.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-4.5) Cincinnati Bengals, 46

(-1.5) Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 49

Minnesota Vikings at (-2.5) San Francisco 49ers, 48.5

Los Angeles Rams at (-1) Green Bay Packers, 49.5

Cleveland Browns at (-4.5) Baltimore Ravens, 46.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

(-2.5) Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team, 47