NHL Betting Guide for November 9th

We have a couple of games to look at on Tuesday night, Florida at New Jersey at 7:00 PM ET and Seattle at Vegas at 10:00 PM ET.

Betting is an information game, and each game, we continue to collect more information about these teams. So, let’s pop open FanDuel Sportsbook and start applying that information to the odds provided.

This game is a tough one to predict, but it’s definitely an interesting matchup. Vegas is still without Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Nolan Patrick, Zach Whitecloud, and William Karlsson, but you can also add Jack Eichel to that list. Despite the injuries, Vegas has still performed against less than stellar competition. The Golden Knights have dispatched Ottawa, Montreal, and Detroit over their past three games.

So, where does Seattle land on a difficulty chart? The Kraken sits in 28th place and is in the league’s bottom half in goals for and against per game. In addition, Seattle is coming off of a loss to Arizona, Arizona!

However, with all of Vegas’ injuries, it’s tough to say they’ll win with any certainty. We expect the Golden Knights to lean on its default first liners Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, and come away with the victory.

The Picks: Vegas Moneyline (-114), Total Goals: Under 5.5 (-122), Jonathan Marchessault – Goals: Over 0.5 (-265), Reilly Smith – Assists: Over 0.5 (+210)