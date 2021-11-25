Rams vs. Packers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 12 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a potential NFC Championship matchup. Los Angeles comes into this contest relatively healthy, with Leonard Floyd (concussion) being the only notable name on the injury report to start the week. Green Bay is much more banged up and has several stars dealing with injuries. Aaron Rodgers (toe) and David Bakhtiari (knee) missed Wednesday’s practice. Malik Taylor (abdomen) and Kevin King (hip/knee) joined them on the sidelines. Those limited in practice to open the week include Aaron Jones (knee), who is actually ahead of schedule, Davante Adams (ankle), Rashan Gary (elbow), and Allen Lazard (shoulder).

Los Angeles has borne witness to the ugly side of the talent known as Matthew Stafford over the past two weeks and come into this contest riding a two-game losing streak. Stafford has thrown one touchdown to two interceptions in each of his previous two contests, running into two teams at the top of their game defensively. Green Bay could also be counted on the list of teams peaking defensively, so Stafford will need to be a little more cautious against his former division rivals.

Green Bay is coming off a gut-wrenching loss to the Minnesota Vikings and has another tough test in Week 12 with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town. Two of the favorites in the NFC will go head-to-head in a true litmus test for both teams. As mentioned above, Green Bay comes into this contest considerably more banged up but has the advantage of playing at home in what is expected to be a cold-weather game against a team from Los Angeles. Possible returns by Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari could provide massive boosts, but we will not know until Friday what their status is for this weekend.

The spread for this contest has seen some massive movement. Opening at -2.5 on Green Bay, the spread now sits at -1 on Los Angeles. This is despite 58 percent of the public action coming in on the Packers. This suggests that the sharps were lining up to tap the Rams when they were listed as the underdogs. It will be extremely interesting to monitor the line movement through the rest of the week.

Green Bay is a stellar 9-2 ATS on the season, while Los Angeles sits at just 4-5 ATS. However, with a small spread, ATS trends can be misleading. As the current odds suggest, this matchup and your lean come down to a dealer’s choice. These are two of the best teams in the NFL in what is essentially a pick âem. Green Bay is the when in doubt pick, but the line movement for this contest is concerning. Books react to sharp action for a reason, and the fact that the money has come in on the Rams is enough to tilt the pendulum in their favor as far as finding a lean with potential value for this contest. Tap the Rams before the spread starts to climb.

The total for this contest has dropped precipitously. It opened at 50 and now sits at 47 even. Aaron Rodgers vs. Matthew Stafford screams shootout, but they are both playing with two of the best defenses of their careers. Expect a shootout, get a defensive battle. Yup that is 2021 for you. This season, the under is 8-3 in the Packers contests, while the Rams are 5-4-1 to the over this year. The under is 7-1 in the Packers’ past eight games overall while 3-0-1 in the Rams’ previous four games against the NFC. Tap the Rams and the under for Week 12 at FanDuel.

