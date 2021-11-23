Texans Release RB Phillip Lindsay by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay has been released by the team on Tuesday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Lindsay was not seeing much run during his lone season in Houston and after just 50 rushing attempts in ten games, the team has decided to go in a different direction. This leaves both David Johnson and Rex Burkhead with a bit heavier of a workload as the main duo in the backfield for Houston.

The fourth-year rusher accrued just 130 yards on those 50 rushing attempts and had two touchdowns on the season. In three seasons with the Denver Broncos, Lindsay notched 3,015 yards and 18 touchdowns on 611 touches. His status on waivers this week will be something to monitor as every team in the league will have a chance to claim him following his release.

New York Jets Vs. Houston Texans Odds

The Houston Texans are currently three-point favorites against the New York Jets on Sunday with the total set at 44, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.