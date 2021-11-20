The Chargers will have Joey Bosa on Sunday night by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chargers have activated Joey Bosa from the COVID-19 protocol list, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports. Bosa was placed on the list earlier this week after being deemed a close contact of an infected individual. Bosa is unvaccinated, so he was forced to stay away from the team for five days, but as long as he continues to test negative each day, he can return to the team after those five days. If he had tested positive, he would’ve had to stay away for 10 days and present himself with no symptoms to the team doctor before returning.

The Chargers play Sunday night versus the Steelers in a battle of two-second place teams who could either be in first place or last place in their division at week’s end. The Chargers are 5.5 point favorites (-110) versus the Steelers on Sunday night and are -250 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 47.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.