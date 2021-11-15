The Patriots have ruled Damien Harris out Sunday by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots have ruled Damien Harris out Sunday due to a concussion, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Harris suffered the concussion last Sunday versus the Panthers and couldn’t clear the protocol in time to play this week. In his absence, the Patriots will likely go with some combination of Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor, and Rhamondre Stevenson as their ball carriers. Bolden is expected to be the top option, but playing the Bill Belichick guessing game as to who will be his number one running back week in and week out can be a fool’s errand.

The Patriots are in second place in the AFC East, only .5 games behind the Bills. They are also tied with the Browns, Bengals, Chiefs, and Broncos at 5-4 for the last playoff spot in the AFC. The AFC is cluttered with teams that could make the playoffs which makes this contest between the Browns and Patriots extremely important as the winner will have the tiebreaking edge over the other.

The Patriots have also activated OL Trent Brown from injured reserve and placed LB Jamie Collins on IR.

The Patriots are 2.5 point favorites in this contest and are -134 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 45, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.