Tre'Davious White out for the season with a torn ACL by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL in last night’s game. He underwent an MRI this morning. He will miss the remainder of the 2021 season. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 26, 2021

On Friday, the Bills confirmed that Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL in their Week 12 game against the Saints. The defensive back had an MRI early Friday morning which ensured he would miss the remainder of the season. White was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and second-team in 2020. He had never missed a game up until this point, starting 72-of-72 since 2017. This season, White has 41 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Buffalo leads the NFL with the least allowed yards, holding opponents to 3,027. The Bills’ defense has also held opposing teams to 182 points and 16.5 points per game, where they only trail New England in both categories. Without White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, and Siran Neal will have to pick up the slack for the Bills.

