VEZINA TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED

We pointed out last time that we didn’t see Marc-Andre Fleury repeating his Vezina Trophy win, and that’s looking like that was a pretty good prediction. He’s fallen out of the Top 10, but plenty of other goalies are moving their odds over at FanDuel Sportsbook.

TOP 10 ODDS FOR VEZINA MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Andrei Vasilevskiy: +500 (previously +300)

Sergei Bobrovsky: +850 (previsouly not in Top 10)

Frederik Andersen: +950 (previously +1900)

Igor Shesterkin: +950 (previsouly not in Top 10)

Connor Hellebuyck: +1100 (previously +950)

Jack Campbell: +1100 (previsouly not in Top 10)

Robin Lehner: +1500 (previously +1900)

Jacob Markstrom: +1500 (previsouly not in Top 10)

Carter Hart: +1500 (previsouly not in Top 10)

Mackenzie Blackwood: +1900 (previsouly not in Top 10)

PLAYERS THAT HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP 10 ODDS FOR VEZINA MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Darcy Kuemper: +2600 (previously +1000)

Thatcher Demko: +2600 (previously +1900)

Semyon Varlamov: +2600 (previously +1900)

Marc-Andre Fleury: +3400 (previously +1000)

Petr Mrazek: +3100 (previously +1900)

Philipp Grubauer: +3400 (previously +1900)

Carey Price: Not listed (previously +1500)

ANDREI VASILEVSKIY

Andrei Vasilevskiy is still the favorite to win the Vezina, but he’s not as favored as he was. Vasilevskiy is still playing solid in net for the Lightning, and their defense is doing an excellent job of not letting him see a ton of shots. Tampa Bay is sixth in the league for the least amount of shots faced, which is good news for Vasilevskiy. He’s still putting up good statistics, and there’s a lot of season left to go. The big question will be whether or not the other contenders can stay consistent because if history has taught us anything, Vasilevskiy will.

SERGEI BOBROVSKY

Is Sergei Bobrovsky back? There was a lot of talk entering the season about whether or not Spencer Knight would take Bobrovsky’s job. I think it is safe to say the conversation has changed. Bobrovsky’s .940 ties James Reimer for overall save percentage, and his 1.88 GAA puts him in fifth. Also, keep in mind the Panthers are currently in first place in the NHL, and we know how team success can influence these awards.

FREDERIK ANDERSEN

If Jack Campbell weren’t playing so well, Leafs Nation would probably lose its mind over how well Frederik Andersen is performing this year. Andersen’s 1.78 GAA leads the NHL, and his .938 save percentage puts him in fourth. He’s also tied for first in total wins with nine. Freddy finds himself right in the mix at +950 to win the Vezina, up from his previous +1900.

JACK CAMPBELL

Speaking of Campbell, he is slightly less favored than Andersen to win the Vezina. He’s sitting at +1100 after not starting the season in the Top 10. It’s hard to avoid directly comparing Campbell to Andersen because of the Toronto connection. Campbell has one win fewer than Andersen, an almost identical save percentage, and sits fourth in goals-against average. Expect these two goalies to be linked in the conversation all season long.

Ilya Sorokin

The last time we talked about how Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are probably the best goaltending tandem in the NHL. Since that time, Sorokin has pulled away from Varlamov as the clear starter. Sorokin has started ten games to Varlamov’s one and is putting up some impressive statistics. The undisputed Isles’ starter still isn’t listed in the Top 10, but if you’re looking for great value, look no further. We almost don’t want to use the phrase “Dark Horse” because he’s playing so well it hardly seems appropriate. You can grab Sorokin at +2200 right now.