Brayden Point will return Tuesday against the Canadiens

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that Brayden Point is expected to return to the Lightning lineup Tuesday night.

For TB tonight vs MON: Brayden Point returns, Maxime Lagace in goal & Sean Day makes his NHL debut — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 28, 2021

Point hasn’t played since November 20 due to an upper-body injury. His return is massive news for the Lightning as Point was their leading scorer in 2020-21. Previously, Point centered the team’s first line with Nikita Kucherov on his wing. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, the team has been without both players for long stretches of this season. Point had seven goals and 13 points in 16 games before his injury.

The Lightning are in the middle of a three-game win streak but could use whatever help they can get with several players under COVID protocols. Some notable skaters out due to COVID include Erik Cernak, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Brian Elliott, Mikhail Sergachev, and Anthony Cirelli.

It looks as though Point will center the second line, and Steven Stamkos will remain on the team's top line.

