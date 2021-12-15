Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians Says Antonio Brown Decision “Could Go Either Way” by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday that his decision on the future of wide receiver Antonio Brown “could go either way right now”.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians says the decision on whether to keep or cut Antonio Brown "could go either way right now." https://t.co/4WlkBl7Xrd — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 15, 2021

This news comes following an investigation into the team that showed Brown’s usage of a fake vaccination card to avoid the daily testing process for unvaccinated players. He is currently serving a three-game suspension as punishment and is currently eligible to return on December 26 in a Week 15 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. He is also dealing with a high-ankle sprain that has kept him out since Week 6. If the Bucs do plan to part ways with Brown, expect wide receiver Tyler Johnson to be asked to step into a larger role behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the pass-heavy offense.

Brown has notched 29 receptions on 42 targets for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five games this season.

New Orleans Saints Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 10.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.