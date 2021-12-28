Colts' Carson Wentz lands on the COVID list by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Carson Wentz has been added to the Colts’ COVID-19 list.

Colts placed QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Wentz is unvaccinated. He’d have to sit out ten days if he was added to the COVID-19 list due to a positive test. Wentz leads the Colts with 3,230 passing yards and is tenth in the league with 25 touchdowns.

If Wentz cannot play in Week 17, Indianapolis will likely look to rookie Sam Ehlinger to line up behind center. In addition, expect Jonathan Taylor to get even more carries in Wentz’s absence.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Indianapolis is +100 on the moneyline against Las Vegas.

The Colts are second in the AFC South with a 9-6 record. They’ve won three straight and are battling to keep their playoff position.

