Four Brooklyn Nets Players Enter NBA's COVID Protocols Ahead of Tuesday's Tilt with Raptors by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Brooklyn Nets’ players LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Jevon Carter, and James Johnson were entered into the league’s COVID protocols on Tuesday.

The Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre Bembry, Jevon Carter and James Johnson have all entered COVID protocols. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 14, 2021

It’s a tricky bit of news dealt to the Nets as they host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night and will be seriously shorthanded with a potential of more players entering the protocols by tip-off. The NBA requires a minimum of eight players to be available for a game which means if this continues to spread throughout the organization, there is a chance Tuesday’s matchup with the Raptors could be postponed.

Aldridge is the most significant loss of the bunch, averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in 25 appearances this season. Monitor this story throughout the day as more players may end up in the league’s protocols.

Toronto Raptors Vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds

The Brooklyn Nets are currently five-point favorites against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, with the total set at 215.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.