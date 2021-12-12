Jerami Grant Out Indefinitely With Thumb Injury by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Things have gone from bad to worse in Detroit. The Pistons have the worst record in the NBA, recording just four wins through their first 25 games of the season. Now, they’ll have to get through an extended period without their leading scorer, as Shams Charania confirmed that Jerami Grant is out indefinitely after tearing ligaments in his thumb.

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has suffered torn ligaments in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 12, 2021

The injury occurred in the Pistons’ Friday night loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant averages 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, starting 24 of 25 games for the Pistons this season.

Kelly Olynyk started in place of Grant in the only game he missed this season; however, Olynyk is not an option after suffering a grade 2 MCL sprain in his knee and is expected to be out for at least a couple of more weeks. Trey Lyles sits behind Grant on the Pistons’ depth chart and could move into the starting rotation until Grant is cleared to return.

Next up for the Pistons is a Sunday night contest against the Brooklyn Nets. FanDuel Sportsbook has Detroit installed as +8 home underdogs, although that line could be on the move.