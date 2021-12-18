Justin Verlander and the Astros agree on a player option for 2023 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If triggered, Justin Verlander has an option that will keep him in an Astro uniform for the 2023 season, APNews.com reports. That option is activated if Verlander were to pitch at least 130 innings this coming season. Verlander has pitched at least 133.1 innings for 14 straight seasons before being shut down after throwing six innings in 2020 and then missing all of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery.

It seems likely that Verlander will meet the 130 IP threshold, but it’s not a lock as he will be 39 years of age on February 20 and is coming of TJS. There is also the possibility of the season being delayed as the owners and player’s union negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Still, any reduction in games will likely also result in a correlating decrease in innings pitched needed to trigger the option.

The Astros are currently +1000 to win the World Series next season. Those are the best odds of any American League team. You can find the odds for every other MLB team to capture the trophy at FanDuel.com.