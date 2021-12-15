Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The fifth-ranked Miami Heat travel to Philadelphia for a date with the sixth-ranked 76ers in what should be a tightly contested matchup. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook has the 76ers installed as substantive -7.5 point favorites; however, our algorithm projects a significant edge in backing the Heat.

The Heat may be without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but that hasn’t prevented them from getting past some quality opponents recently. Miami knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls before dropping a 105-94 decision against the Cleveland Cavaliers last time out. Through the first two games, we saw that the Heat aren’t going to be limited without their two key players, dropping 113 against the Bucks and 118 against the Bulls. This season, offense has been the backbone of Miami’s success, with the team ranking in the top 10 in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and free throw percentage.

Compared to the 76ers, Miami has an advantage in nearly every offensive category. Philly has been moderately successful this season, ranking in the middle-of-the-pack in most categories while ranking dead last in pace. They’re getting no help defensively either, as four of their past five opponents have scored 106 or more points, with three of those teams going north of 117. The Sixers are dealing with injury concerns of their own as Joel Embiid and Seth Curry are listed as game-time decisions ahead of Wednesday night’s contest.

Based on our projections, the betting market has overreacted to the 76ers chances tonight, creating an advantage in backing the Heat. We’ve seen big things from Miami’s offense over their recent sample and porous defending from the 76ers, which should be enough to help the Heat to cover the spread and secure victory tonight. Similarly, if the Heat pushes the pace as expected, that will force the 76ers to try and keep pace, sending the game over the total. All three wagers are rated as 5-star plays, per our algorithm.

