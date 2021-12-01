NCAAM Betting Guide For Wednesday, December 1: Back the Tar Heels and Spartans by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

College basketball early season tournaments are entering full swing, and there will be tons of intriguing non-conference matchups to dig into from now until the New Year. Tuesday is home to nine different tournaments as well as a plethora of other games to find value. Let’s look at a few that we believe you should be backing in Tuesday’s collegiate action.

A blue-blood matchup is set for the backend of this feature doubleheader in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, as Michigan will take on North Carolina in their first true road game of the season. After being ranked as high as fourth in the nation this season, the Wolverines have stumbled a bit and taken two losses to Seton Hall and Arizona, which has slowed down the hype on this program just a bit heading into December. As for the Tar Heels, things have been a bit bumpy in head coach Hubert Davis’s first season at the helm as the team has flourished on offense but has not stopped a lick on defense. With eight days off and a home game in front of what should be a sell-out crowd, I’d expect North Carolina to get up for this one, and that can often benefit some defensive woes and effort issues. Expect the defense to play up to the level of this Michigan team, who still may be a bit underrated at the moment. Take the Tar Heels to win this one at home outright.

The Picks: North Carolina Moneyline +118