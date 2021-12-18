NFC Championship Updated Futures Odds and Analysis: Bucs Are Still Dominating by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The high-powered offenses of the NFC battle to represent the conference in the upcoming Super Bowl, featuring some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Heading into the final month of the season, a few teams have established themselves as the top contenders.

Read below and find out how the state of the conference shapes up.

Top 10, FanDuel Sportsbook, Dec. 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +230

Green Bay Packers +330

Arizona Cardinals +460

Los Angeles Rams +550

Dallas Cowboys +600

San Francisco 49ers +1800

Minnesota Vikings +5000

Philadelphia Eagles +5500

Washington Football Team +7500

New Orleans Saints +10000

Aside from Tampa Bay, the Arizona Cardinals may be one of the more dominant teams in the NFC and were undefeated until a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. With a 10-3 record, the Cardinals lead a difficult NFC West division, recording a +112-point differential as PFF’s 13th ranked offense. Quarterback Kyler Murray remains one of the more dynamic playmakers in the league, running the Cardinals that use a more balanced approach to their play-calling with a 54%/46% pass-to-run play calling ratio and are second in no-huddle rate at 30%. Even with the loss of DeAndre Hopkins, who leads the Cardinals with a 20% target share, the Cardinals may have one of the more stacked receiving corps in the NFC, featuring AJ Green, Rondale Jones, Christian Kirk, and Zach Ertz. With the run game, new arrival James Conner has stepped into the lead back role, with Chase Edmonds landing on the injured reserve with an ankle injury. Conner has averaged 3.45 yards per carry in three games without Edmonds, touching the ball 17 times per game.

Aside from their offensive play-making ability, the Cardinals rank fourth in DVOA, and even with the loss of J.J. Watt, remain one of the more difficult matchups for opposing teams, allowing 321.6 net yards per game, the fifth-lowest.

For the last month of the season, the Cardinals appear to have easier matchups against the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks and more difficult meetings facing the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. Despite the schedule, the Cardinals are still one of the more viable choices to represent the conference in Super Bowl LVI.

