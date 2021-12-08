Saints Running Back Mark Ingram Lands on COVID-19 Protocol by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram was placed on the COVID-19 Injured Reserve list Tuesday, putting his playing status against the New York Jets in jeopardy.

Four players were placed on the COVID-19 list today:



—#Chargers WR Mike Williams

—#Chargers CB Chris Harris

—#Saints RB Mark Ingram

—#WFT DE Montez Sweat



Two were high-risk close contacts. That means they're out five days from contact, not from when they're put on the list. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 8, 2021

Ingram last played in a 27-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13, rushing for 28 yards on 10 attempts. Joining the Saints in Week 8 this season, Ingram is averaging 4.24 rushing yards per game and 11 carries, responsible for a 43% share of carries in the Saints’ backfield. Ingram also saw an uptick in production, with lead back Alvin Kamara missing extended time because of a knee injury. Priced at $9,000 on FanDuel, Kamara is expected to return to action after participating in full Wednesday. The team leader in carries, seeing a 59% share of work in the backfield, Kamara has seen 18 rushing attempts per game, averaging 3.63 yards per attempt, and has played a significant role in the passing game, targeted 44 times this season.

The Saints are a 5.5-point road favorite against the Jets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 43-point total.