Seth Curry Out With Shoulder Soreness vs. Grizzlies

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without starting shooting guard Seth Curry when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry is dealing with shoulder soreness that will keep him out for just the third time this season.

Curry has been a steadying force for the 76ers this season, putting up 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, playing the third-most minutes. The 31-year-old has the best offensive rating on the Sixers and has contributed 2.0 win shares per Basketball-Reference.

Starting in place of Curry is Furkan Korkmaz. This will be Korkmaz’s sixth start of the season, and the 31-year-old has been effective in the starting lineup, averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

The 76ers are trending in the right direction coming into Monday night’s inter-conference battle, winning four of their past five. Their only loss over that stretch came to the 19-7 Utah Jazz.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Philadelphia lined as modest -1.5 chalk against the Grizzlies, with the total set at 209.