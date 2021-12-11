The Jets have placed Elijah Moore on the Jets by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jets have placed Elijah Moore on injured reserve, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Moore has been dealing with a quadriceps injury, and it looks like the Jets won’t take any chances with their young wide receiver and don’t want to risk further injury. The earliest Moore could return will be Week 17, when the Jets take on the Buccaneers.

Moore has had a solid rookie season with 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns. The Jets are hoping their trio of rookies draft picks, quarterback Zach Wilson, running back Michael Carter (also on IR with an ankle injury), and Moore will form the triplets so the organization can be one of the better offenses in the near future.

Like the Jaguars, Texans, and Lions, the Jets are only playing to see where they will end up in the NFL Entry Draft next April. The Jets are 5-point underdogs (-106) to the Saints and are +194 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 43, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.