Tyler Lockett inactive due to COVID-19 for Week 15 against the Rams

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reports that Tyler Lockett is most likely inactive for Week 15 against the Rams.

Hearing it’s looking unlikely that WR Tyler Lockett will be activated off the COVID-19 list in time for tonight’s game against the Rams. He’s one of nine Seahawks on the list. The deadline to activate those players for this game is 1 p.m. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 21, 2021

Reportedly, Lockett is still suffering from symptoms of the virus. He is one of nine Seahawks players on the list. Lockett leads the Seahawks in receiving yards with 1,023, and he’s also picked up five touchdowns through the air. Lockett played in Seattle’s Week 14 game against the Texans, picking 142 receiving yards and a touchdown. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Seahawks are a +265 against Los Angeles. Expect D.K. Metcalf to get a lot more targets in Lockett’s absence. He’s a -110 to go over/under 68.5 yards. The Seahawks’ game against the Rams was originally scheduled for Sunday but had to be moved because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Los Angeles locker room.

