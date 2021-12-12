Washington WR Terry McLaurin & QB Taylor Heinicke Injured In Sunday's Game Vs. Cowboys by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (concussion) and quarterback Taylor Heinicke (knee) left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys and did not return, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s a brutal blow to Washington with playoff hopes on the line in the upcoming weeks as both McLaurin and Heinicke will be further evaluated on Monday. They’ll be needed down the stretch for Washington and if Heinicke is unable to go, backup quarterback Kyle Allen will lead the offense against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. As for McLaurin, his unavailability may lead to more targets for wide receivers Adam Humphries and Cam Sims.

Heinicke has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 2,809 yards, 19 total touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 12 games. McLaurin has made 61 receptions on 103 targets for 808 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games this season. Both of their statuses will be something to monitor in the coming days.

