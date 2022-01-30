Best NFL Prop Bets for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Higgins in Prime Spot by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Super Bowl LVI is on the line Sunday following a memorable Divisional Round weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City, hosting its NFL record fourth consecutive Conference Championship, is seeking a third straight Super Bowl appearance, while the Bengals look to get back to the big game for the first time since 1989. In a matchup between two of the league’s most explosive offenses, we’re surely not lacking options for props. Let’s run through a few of our favorite plays.

Tee Higgins Over 70.5 Receiving Yards

As we all witnessed last week, clamping down on a team’s number one wide receiver is not without risk. While Kansas City limited Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs to just seven yards on three receptions, fellow Bills wideout Gabriel Davis exploded to the tune of eight catches for 201 yards and four scores. Although a 200-yard performance is unlikely, a similar scenario for the Bengals’ Tee Higgins could be in store.

After going off for 266 yards and three touchdowns in their Week 17 meeting, KC’s defensive scheme will likely be geared towards slowing down electric rookie Ja’Marr Chase. That should leave Higgins in plenty of one-on-one coverage. The 23-year-old is coming off a 96-yard performance against the Tennessee Titans last week and has proven to be a very capable wideout following an impressive 1091-yard campaign. Matched up with a Chiefs’ secondary that ranked 26th in the regular season and could potentially be missing star safety Tyrann Mathieu, we’ll gladly take over 70.5 receiving yards for Higgins.

Patrick Mahomes Over 290.5 Passing Yards

Fresh off picking apart Buffalo’s top-ranked defense (378 YDS, three TDs), Patrick Mahomes should have little problems moving the football against a much less threatening Bengals unit (25th in pass defense during the regular season). The former league MVP has been nothing short of incredible, amassing 782 passing yards and eight touchdowns in KC’s two postseason wins. Cincinnati’s postseason defense has held opponents to 17.5 PPG, but with all due respect to Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill, they are not Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes and the Chiefs are on another level right now (42.0 PPG this postseason), and the 290.5 passing yard prop feels too low given how locked-in No. 15 has been. Even if Kansas City manages to run away with this one, it’ll likely be on the arm of Mahomes. We’ll take the over.

