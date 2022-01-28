Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Celtics enter Friday’s game winners of two straight, while the Hawks have strung together an impressive five consecutive wins in response to a five-game losing skid.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Game Information

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Predictions and Picks

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Game News and Notes

Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference and fresh off a 128-75 victory over the Kings. Jayson Tatum had a game-high 36 points, and Robert Williams III had a game-high 17 rebounds.

Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, averaging 26 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists a game. Previously, he scored 34 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in a 110-99 loss to the Hawks on November 17. Jaylen Brown has also been solid for Boston this season, scoring 24 points, 6.6 rebounds, and three assists per game for the team.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is 12th in the East and also coming off a win over Sacramento. They took it to the Kings 121-104. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Onyeka Okongwu each had a team-high 18 points.

Trae Young leads the Hawks, averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds a game.

Atlanta is seventh in NBA scoring, averaging 111.4 points a night, while the Celtics are 19th with 108. Boston is better on the opposite side of the ball. The Celtics are seventh in opponent scoring, allowing 104.9 points a game, while the Hawks are 24th with 111.5. Boston has the better point differential at +3.1 compared to Atlanta’s, which is even at zero. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 216.5, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 221.3.

Against the spread, the Celtics are 24-24-1 and 13-10 on the road, while the Hawks are 20-27 and 11-12 at home. One trend to watch is that Atlanta is 5-0 ATS over their past five games.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes Boston in this matchup. According to the model, the Celtics have a 67.78 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -210, and an expected margin of victory of 5.4 points. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has Boston at +108 on the moneyline and +1 on the spread.

The model recommends the Celtics’ moneyline and spread, giving both wagers five-star ratings. It’s a little more cautious with the point total, giving the over a three-star rating.