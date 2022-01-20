Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen And Tristan Wirfs Did Not Practice On Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (ankle) and tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) did not participate in practice on Thursday, per the team’s injury report.

After both suffering their injuries in the team’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card weekend, it’s the second consecutive day of practice that both Jensen and Wirfs have missed out on this week. It now seemingly puts their availability for Sunday in serious jeopardy. Jensen was able to return to last week’s game, and while Wirfs also made a return, it only lasted one series where he clearly did not look 100 percent.

Both Jensen and Wirfs were two of five players on the Buccaneers roster to play in over 90 percent of the team’s snaps during the regular season. If the two cannot give it a go, expect both Josh Wells and Aaron Stinnie to take over in their absences.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently three-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.