Bucs' Yet To Release Antonio Brown

There seems to be much more to come on the Antonio Brown saga. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that those inside the wide receiver’s circle recommended that he be examined by a surgeon not affiliated with the Buccaneers.

Antonio is known for having a high pain threshold but the belief is Antonio probably should've never been on the field to begin with Sunday. And official statement from Brown's camp will be issued soon. They have stayed quiet since Sunday. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 4, 2022

According to Stroud, Brown underwent an MRI, which could reveal his ankle injury was more severe than initially thought. The embattled wide receiver infamously took his jersey, pads, and gloves off when asked to check back into the game in the third quarter against the Jets.

Although Brown and those inside his inner circle have yet to comment on the incident, the thought is they feel he should’ve never been cleared to play on Sunday. And despite Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stating that Brown is no longer on the roster, the team’s yet to release him officially.

This continues to be a developing story as to whether both sides can resolve the issue or whether Brown would file a grievance with the Buccaneers organization and their doctors. Tampa Bay is currently 12-4 on the season and the third seed in the NFC. A victory on Sunday against the Panthers and a Rams loss to the 49ers would move the Buccaneers up to the second seed.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Buccaneers’ odds at +400 to win the NFC and +750 to win the Super Bowl.