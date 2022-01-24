CALDER MEMORIAL TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED: Raymond and Zegras are still ahead of the pack by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Once again, our top ten list of Calder contenders is a list of 11. Jamie Drysdale, Alex Newhook, Bowen Byram, and Jonathan Dahlen are tied in that last spot at +5000.

TOP TEN ODDS FOR CALDER MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Lucas Raymond: +150 (previously +220)

Trevor Zegras: +170 (previously +230)

Moritz Seider: +550 (previously +500)

Tanner Jeannot: +1100 (previously not in top ten)

Michael Bunting: +2900 (previously +1000)

Dawson Mercer: +3400 (previously +1700)

Anton Lundell: +3400 (previously not in top ten)

Jamie Drysdale: +5000 (previously +3700)

Alex Newhook: +5000 (previously +3700)

Bowen Byram: +5000 (previously +2600)

Jonathan Dahlen: +5000 (previously +2600)

PLAYERS WHO HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP TEN

Spencer Knight: +6000 (previously +1500)

Alex Nedeljkovic: +6000 (previously +3700)

Cole Sillinger: +9500 (previously +2600)

Seth Jarvis: +9500 (previously +2600)

Cole Caufield: N/A (previously +3700)

Jeremy Swayman: N/A (previously +2600)

William Eklund: N/A (previously +2600)

LUCAS RAYMOND

Lucas Raymond is still the frontman of this rookie group. His odds moved slightly again from +220 to +150. Raymond leads all rookies in scoring, with 11 goals and 22 assists in 42 games. He’s outpacing every rookie with 0.79 points per game, but Trevor Zegras isn’t far behind at 0.78. Raymond leads all rookie forwards in ice-time, averaging 18 minutes a game. As predicted in the last update, he hasn’t maintained a 15.6 shooting percentage, which has dropped to 12.8. Raymond is still playing on powerplay one in Detroit, but his even-strength numbers are impressive. He leads all rookies with 25 even-strength points.



TREVOR ZEGRAS

Speaking of Trevor Zegras, he’s right on the heels of Raymond in points. Zegras is second in rookie scoring, with ten goals and 19 assists. He’s also up around 18 minutes of ice-time playing 17:26, but he’s logged five fewer games than Raymond. Zegras trails Raymond in almost every category. It’s a tight race, but he’ll need to have a solid second half to take home the Calder. Zegras should have plenty of chances to score as he’s second amongst rookies in shots with 87.

MORITZ SEIDER

Moritz Seider still leads all rookie defensemen in points with 23. The next closest defenseman, Jamie Drysdale, is now eight points behind him at 15. Seider is still third overall in rookie scoring but is seven points behind his teammate Raymond. Seider is logging an impressive 22:30 of ice-time a game, playing on Detroit’s top defensive pairing. His odds have moved from +500 to +550, but he has an outside chance to take home the trophy. Forwards often win the Calder over defensemen, but Seider’s impact on the Red Wings cannot be ignored. They’re placing a lot of responsibility on the 20-year-olds shoulders, and he’s coming through for them.

TANNER JEANNOT



We seemingly give you another darkhorse to keep an eye on every update, and this time will be no different. At 24 years old, Tanner Jeannot is a little older than the other rookies on this list, but it isn’t unprecedented for older players to take home the hardware. Recent examples include Kirill Kaprizov winning last year at 23 years old and Artemi Panarin winning in 2015-16 at 25. Among rookies, Jeannot is second in even-strength points with 23. In addition, he leads all rookies with 13 goals. At +1100, there’s a lot of value with Jeannot.

