Play CFP National Championship Pick ‘Em At NESN Games To Win Amazon Gift Card

Alabama and Georgia, for all the marbles. It feels like we’ve been here before, doesn’t it?

There’s a lot on the line Monday night in Indianapolis when the SEC powers clash in the College Football Playoff national championship. And while the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide do battle at Lucas Oil Stadium, you can play along and win from your couch with the CFP National Championship Pick ‘Em Contest at NESN Games.

All you have to do is make your picks for the point spread, total and a handful of props, and you could end the evening with a $50 Amazon gift card.

Here are the picks you’ll be pondering for Monday night’s contest that you can enter below.

Spread: Georgia -2.5

Over/under: 52.5

Highest-scoring quarter

Final score: Odd or even

Alabama QB passing yards: over/under 313.5

Georgia QB passing yards: over/under 257.5

First scoring play

Click here to sign up and play!