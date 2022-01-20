Decision on Status Of Titans' Derrick Henry Will Come On Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Thursday that a decision on the status of running back Derrick Henry (foot) will come on Friday, per TitanInsider.com’s Terry McCormick.

Vrabel: Derrick Henry is progressing well. We adddd red a little more to his workload each day. We’ll make a decision tomorrow — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 20, 2022

The former Offensive Player of the Year has not seen the field since suffering the foot injury back in Week 8. Henry’s dominance is hard to ignore as the back still ranks in the top ten in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in the NFL despite missing more than half the season. His return will give a massive boost to a team with the worst offense left in these playoffs on a yards-per-play basis. If he is ultimately unable to go, expect D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard to continue being the committee Tennessee has deployed throughout Henry’s absence.

Henry has attempted 219 rushes for 937 rushing yards to go along with ten rushing touchdowns in eight games this season.

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

The Tennessee Titans are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday with the total set at 47, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.