Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers NBA Game Information

DEN (20-18) LAC (20-21) Date: 01/11/2022 Time: 10:30 PM Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Denver Nuggets (-126) vs. LA Clippers (108) Moneyline (Current): Denver Nuggets ( -158 ) vs. LA Clippers ( 134 ) Spread (Open): Denver Nuggets (-2) vs. LA Clippers (2) Spread (Current): Denver Nuggets ( -3.5 ) vs. LA Clippers ( 3.5 ) Game Total (Open): 210 Game Total (Current): 210

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Denver Nuggets ( 2700 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: LA Clippers ( 2700 )

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Denver Nuggets (48.37%) vs. LA Clippers (51.63%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: LAC – 4.5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: LAC – 4 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Game News and Notes

The Clippers are ninth in the Western Conference and are coming off a 106-93 win over Atlanta. Amir Coffey had a game-high 21 points for Los Angeles. However, the Clippers are dealing with significant losses as leading scorer Paul George is out with an elbow injury, and Kawhi Leonard has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. have taken the offensive reins in their absence. Jackson is second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds a night, while Morris contributes 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Meanwhile, Denver is sixth in the West and riding a two-game win streak. The Nuggets’ previous game was a 99-95 win over the Thunder. Denver’s leading scorer, Nikola Jokic, has a game-high 22 points, 18 rebounds, and six assists. The reigning NBA MVP averages 25.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, seven assists, and 1.4 steals a game. However, the team will be without its second-leading scorer for this game. On Monday, Will Barton was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Denver is 23rd in NBA scoring, averaging 106.1 points a game, while Los Angeles is 26th at 105.1 points. On the other side of the ball, the Clippers are eighth, limiting opponents to 105.8 points, while Nuggets allow 106.1 a game.