Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators Betting Guide: Draisaitl should shine in Canada's Capital City

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Oilers -194 | Senators +160

Spread: Oilers -1.5 (+132) | Senators +1.5 (-162)

Total: Over 6.5 (-110) | Under 6.5 (-110)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators News, Analysis, and Picks

The Oilers have had a tough time in the new year but have strung together four straight wins after a seven-game losing streak. They’re 11th in the Western Conference and coming off a 7-2 win over the Canadiens. Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist. Evander Kane played his first game for the Oilers and opened the scoring.

Leon Draisaitl is second in NHL scoring and leads the team with 31 goals and 30 assists. His 31 goals are tied with Chris Kreider for the league-lead. Mikko Koskinen will start tonight. He is 3-0-0 with a .933 save percentage in his past three games.

Meanwhile, the Senators are 30th in the league and are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Ducks. Tyler Ennis had the lone goal for Ottawa.

Drake Batherson leads the team in scoring, but he’ll be out for months due to a hit from Aaron Dell on January 25. The Sens’ next highest scorer is Brady Tkachuk, who has 12 goals and 15 assists in 35 games.

Edmonton is tenth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.30 goals per game, while Ottawa is 22nd with 2.76. The Oilers are better at keeping the puck out of their net, allowing 3.30 goals per game, while the Senators allow 3.39.

Against the puck line, the Oilers are 16-24 and 9-11 on the road, while Ottawa is 20-18 and 8-10 at home. A couple of trends to watch are, the under is 5-0 in the Senators’ past five games, while the over is 14-3 in the Oilers’ past 17 games after allowing two goals or less in their previous game.

This game is the second in a pair of confidence builders for the Oilers. The offense let loose against Montreal on Saturday, and it could easily happen again.

We expect that trend to continue, especially with the excitement surrounding Kane joining the team.

The Picks: Oilers moneyline (-194), Over 6.5 (-110), Leon Draisaitl – Goals: Over 0.5 (+116)

