Gabriel Davis Sets NFL Postseason Record With Four Touchdowns

Gabriel Davis punctuated a memorable weekend of NFL action with a never-before-seen performance. The Buffalo Bills wide receiver hauled in four touchdowns in their Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, setting an NFL postseason record for receiving touchdowns.

Davis’s performance was unmatched. The second-year receiver caught eight of ten targets for 201 yards and four scores, setting career-highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns. Davis came up with a few clutch grabs, helping the Bills move into the lead two different times in the final two minutes of regulation. The historic fourth touchdown came with 13 seconds left, staking Buffalo to a 36-33 lead.

That wasn’t enough to secure the victory for the Bills, as Patrick Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field to kick a field goal as time expired to force overtime. Kansas City won the toss in overtime, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive and ending the contest.

The field is set for Championship Weekend. The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals, and the San Francisco 49ers travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

