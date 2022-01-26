Giants Plan To Stick With QB Daniel Jones by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that the New York Giants appear firmly behind Daniel Jones at quarterback.

Forget Deshaun Watson. This likely applies to Russell Wilson too.



Joe Schoen and John Mara strongly backed Daniel Jones. They believe in him.



Mara: “We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here.” https://t.co/LRyZearxBR — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 26, 2022

New general manager Joe Schoen and co-owner John Mara vehemently brushed aside any notion of the team pursuing another quarterback. Jones is entering his fourth year with the Giants, who will have to decide whether to activate their team option on him at the end of the season.

New York finished just 4-13 on the year as Jones missed the final six games due to a neck injury. The Giants will have nine picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, with two top ten picks in the first round. That should be good news for Schoen, who won’t have to worry about starting his Giants tenure with an empty cupboard. However, with the Giants having plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, they can ill afford to swing and miss with their picks in Schoen’s first year at the helm.

