Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Game Information

IND (18-32) DAL (28-21) Date: 01/29/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: American Airlines Center

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Indiana Pacers (340) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-430) Moneyline (Current): Indiana Pacers ( 440 ) vs. Dallas Mavericks ( -590 ) Spread (Open): Indiana Pacers (9) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-9) Spread (Current): Indiana Pacers ( 11 ) vs. Dallas Mavericks ( -11 ) Game Total (Open): 212.5 Game Total (Current): 216.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Indiana Pacers ( 50000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Dallas Mavericks ( 4600 )

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Indiana Pacers (29.59%) vs. Dallas Mavericks (70.41%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: IND – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: IND +238 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: IND – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: IND -6.3 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars – Projected Total: 226.5

