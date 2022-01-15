James Conner was able to practice Saturday for the Cardinals by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

James Conner was able to practice Saturday for the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. This is certainly good news for a Cardinals’ team that some thought might be without their top two running backs for their playoff game versus the Rams on Monday. They are both battling rib injuries, but Chase Edmonds has been able to practice at least in a limited fashion this week. The return of Conner to practice Saturday bodes well for his chances of playing Monday.

This will be the third meeting between these two teams this season, with Cardinals defeating the Rams 37-20 in Week 4 in Los Angeles and the Rams returning the favor 30-23 on a Monday night in Week 14 in Arizona. The winner of this game could be ticketed to play the Packers next week.

The Cardinals are currently a 3.5 underdog (-105) versus the Rams on Monday. The Cards are +166 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.