Jimmy Garoppolo's Status For Week 18 ahead of 49ers' crucial meeting with the Rams

The Athletic’s David Lombardi reports that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Garoppolo didn’t play in San Francisco’s 23-7 victory over Houston after sustaining a thumb injury on his right throwing hand in Week 16. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan already stated that Garoppolo would start in the season finale against the Rams if he’s healthy enough to play. It’ll be a key game for the 49ers as a win would guarantee them a playoff spot.

However, although Los Angeles already qualified for a playoff spot, the NFC West division is still up for grabs. Thus, it’s likely that the Rams will play their starters in Week 18 against the 49ers. Los Angeles is currently as high as a 4.5-point home favorite, but it’s worth noting that San Francisco’s won each of the past five meetings between the two teams.

