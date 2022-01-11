Jordan Fuller Expected to Miss the Rest of the Season With an Ankle Injury by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Rams’ path to the Super Bowl got a little tougher on Monday. Jourdan Rodrigue confirmed that starting safety Jordan Fuller would miss the postseason after injuring his ankle in Week 18 and is expected to have surgery to repair the injury.

Jordan Fuller may need ankle surgery and is out for the rest of the year, per Sean McVay. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 11, 2022

This season, Fuller started 16 games for the Rams, recording 113 tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception. The second-year safety allowed a completion percentage of 62.7% in coverage for 9.1 yards per target and two touchdowns, as per Football-Reference.

Nick Scott came on in relief of Fuller against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, playing 50.0% of the snaps. It was the third time over the past five games that Scott had played at least 50.0% of defensive snaps, including playing 100% of snaps in Week 15, a game that Fuller missed.

The Rams fell to fourth in the NFC standings after their overtime loss to the 49ers on Sunday, setting up a wild card matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams priced as -4 favorites, with the total set at 50.5.