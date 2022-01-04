Khris Middleton Expected to Play Monday Night
On Monday night, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton returns from his one-game absence against the Detroit Pistons. Middleton sat out the Bucks 136-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday for personal reasons.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that he expects Khris Middleton to play tonight.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 3, 2022
Middleton has been a valuable offensive contributor for the Bucks this season. The 30-year-old is second in team scoring, fifth in rebounding, and third in assists, averaging 18.6, 5.2, and 5.1, respectively. Middleton carries a $7,600 salary on the main slate at FanDuel.
Pat Connaughton started in place of Middleton against the Pelicans and moves back into a reserve role against the Pistons. Connaughton remains a viable fantasy option coming off the bench, as he averages 22.4 FanDuel fantasy points per game. Connaughton has a $4,800 salary on the main slate.
The Bucks put their six-game winning streak on the line against the Pistons Monday, but the betting market likes their chances to extend their hot streak. Milwaukee enters tonight’s contest as -17 favorites, equalling -2000 moneyline chalk against the 6-28 Pistons.