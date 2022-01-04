Khris Middleton Expected to Play Monday Night by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Monday night, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton returns from his one-game absence against the Detroit Pistons. Middleton sat out the Bucks 136-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday for personal reasons.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that he expects Khris Middleton to play tonight.



He missed Saturday’s game for personal reasons. https://t.co/TVOdPapmtj — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 3, 2022

Middleton has been a valuable offensive contributor for the Bucks this season. The 30-year-old is second in team scoring, fifth in rebounding, and third in assists, averaging 18.6, 5.2, and 5.1, respectively. Middleton carries a $7,600 salary on the main slate at FanDuel.

Pat Connaughton started in place of Middleton against the Pelicans and moves back into a reserve role against the Pistons. Connaughton remains a viable fantasy option coming off the bench, as he averages 22.4 FanDuel fantasy points per game. Connaughton has a $4,800 salary on the main slate.

The Bucks put their six-game winning streak on the line against the Pistons Monday, but the betting market likes their chances to extend their hot streak. Milwaukee enters tonight’s contest as -17 favorites, equalling -2000 moneyline chalk against the 6-28 Pistons.