Kyrie Irving to Play “About 30 Minutes” in Season Debut by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will likely play around 30 minutes in his season debut against the Indiana Pacers.

Steve Nash said the sweet spot for Kyrie Irving's minutes is about 30. #Nets #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 5, 2022

A primary playmaker for the Brooklyn Nets, Irving has missed the first 35 games due to the team’s policy related to COVID-19 vaccinations. The Nets later reversed course and allowed Irving to play as a part-time player. Playing in 54 games last season, Irving averaged 34 minutes, scoring 27 points, five rebounds and six assists per game. As part of the “Big Three” in Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden, Irving was second on the team in usage last season, posting a 30.4% usage rate, with Kevin Durant leading the team with a 31.2% usage rate.

Irving is priced at $8,000 on FanDuel.

Brooklyn, who face a Pacers squad on the second leg of a back-to-back, is an 8.5-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 224-point total.