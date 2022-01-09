LaMarcus Aldridge is out against the Spurs on Sunday by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Nets announced that LaMarcus Aldridge is out against the Spurs on Sunday with right foot soreness.

Update: Aldridge (right foot soreness) – OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 9, 2022

This season, Alridge has been in and out of the lineup due to various injuries, and he missed a few games due to a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

In scoring, Aldridge is fourth on the Nets, averaging 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

He’s played the last few games with the foot injury, but it has cut into his playing time.

Expect Nic Claxton to get the nod at the five for Brooklyn with Aldridge out.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Nets are a -500 on the Moneyline and a -10 on the spread against San Antonio.

Claxton has been doing well with his additional playing time, so the line will not significantly move with him in the lineup.

