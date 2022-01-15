Leonard Fournette is out Sunday for the Buccaneers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Leonard Fournette was not activated off of injured reserve Saturday by the Buccaneers, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers official website reports. This means that Fournette will not play versus the Eagles on Sunday. This is a significant loss for the Bucs as they will also be without backup running back Ronald Jones. The Bucs are the walking wounded as they will be missing several offensive starters for one reason or the other. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is out due to a torn ACL. A.J. Brown was released from the team after his meltdown versus the Jets in Week 17. Mike Evans will play but is dealing with a balky hamstring. Fournette is out due to his own hamstring issues, and Jones has an ankle injury that will keep him from playing.

The good news for the Bucs is that Giovani Bernard was activated off of IR as he has recovered from hip and knee injuries. Bernard is likely to share the backfield along with Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Le’Veon Bell.

The Bucs are currently an 8.5 favorite (-108) versus the Eagles on Sunday. The Bucs are -375 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 46.5, over (-106), and under (-114).