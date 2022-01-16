NFL Odds: Four Prop Bets To Consider For Sunday’s Wild-Card Games Rob Gronkowski Over 5.5 receptions feels more than manageable by Sean T. McGuire 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL playoffs follow up Saturday’s slate with three games including a pair of NFC wild-card games and one in the AFC.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills already have punched their tickets to the divisional round next week. There are plenty of ways to get involved in the action Sunday, and while some bettors may not want to back the spread in what’s almost certain to be a mixed bag, there are some prop bets that are enticing.

Sunday’s slate will get started with the Philadelphia Eagles visting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The San Francisco 49ers then will battle the Dallas Cowboys followed by a nightcap of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are four prop bets to consider with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rob Gronkowski Over 5.5 receptions -125

The Buccaneers are a bit shorthanded with pass-catchers given the season-ending injury to Chris Godwin and release of Antonio Brown. Tom Brady still has wideout Mike Evans, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the quarterback target Gronkowski extensively against the Eagles, who allowed the most receptions to tight ends in the NFL. Additionally, Gronkowski is coming off consecutive games with 10 targets and 100-plus yards. He had seven receptions in each of the last two contests with Brady helping him earn some incentives in Week 18. Gronkowski, for what it is worth, is even money as an anytime touchdown scorer.

Dalton Schultz Over 41.5 receiving yards -115

It may look like the 49ers have been impressive against tight ends this season, but recently San Francisco has allowed three players at the position — CJ Uzomah, Kyle Pitts, and Tyler Higbee — to exceed 50 yards receiving in the last five games. Schultz has recorded more than 42 receiving yards in 12 of the 17 games this season, including in six of the last eight games. Schultz is +175 as an anytime touchdown scorer, though San Fran has given up just six touchdowns to tight ends this season.

Kansas City Chiefs defense anytime touchdown +450

If you’re looking for more of a long-shot wager, here’s one that feels possible. The Chiefs have the pleasure of facing an ancient Ben Roethlisberger, and we just can’t help but think there’s a pick-six or strip-sack for a touchdown coming in Big Ben’s final game. Roethlisberger has 10 interceptions and 11 fumbles this season and Kansas City has three defensive scores.

Darrel Williams Over 56.5 rushing yards -115

Williams should see the lion’s share of rushing touches with Clyde Edwards-Helaire ruled out of the wild-card game. The Chiefs running back also benefits by going up against a Steelers run defense that allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL while ranking last in yards allowed per rushing attempt. Williams’ wild-card stock is on the rise, as depicted by him being -110 as an anytime scorer, which feels rather likely, as well.