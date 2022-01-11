NFL Wild Card Weekend Opening Odds Analysis: Steelers & Patriots Seeing Some Early Love by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be because of news or early sharp money. With Wild Card Weekend upon us, it’s a smaller slate and lines that are being hammered left and right. That being said, let’s get into some Week 18 action and where we may see things end up by game time.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Opening Line Analysis

After a miraculous series of events to get the Pittsburgh Steelers into the postseason, they have earned themselves a date with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night. They are the lone double-digit underdog of Wild Card Weekend. Yet, the early action seems to be coming in on their behalf as this spread opened at +13, and they are now down to +12.5. These two faced off not too long ago in Week 16 at the same venue where the Chiefs routed the visitors in a 36-10 game that never really felt close. The advantage for Pittsburgh may come between the defenses as the Steelers have allowed just 27 points over their past two games compared to 58 allowed by the Chiefs in the same span. If the Steelers can dominate the offensive line the way they usually do, they may be able to keep this one somewhat close, and that’s what it seems like sharp bettors are leaning on with such a massive spread. If you like the Steelers, grab them as soon as you can, and if you expect a similar result to Week 16, wait until even better numbers show for Kansas City later in the week.

New England Patriots Vs. Buffalo Bills Opening Line Analysis

Both the spread and the total have come down in this one as early bettors realize that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is going to do everything in his power to make this an ugly one. Although he has had a stellar rookie campaign, it’s hard to rely on quarterback Mac Jones to keep up with Josh Allen or any other quarterback in the playoffs in a shootout, which is going to lead to a low-scoring game that the Patriots will do whatever they can to control the tempo. We saw the masterful plan on full display in Week 13 when these two squared off in windy Buffalo on Monday Night Football, where New England squeaked out a 14-10 victory in a game where Jones attempted just three passes. The spread has come down from +4.5 to +4, and the total has dropped from 44 to 43 at some other books showing that most expect this rematch to be closer to Week 13’s 14-10 result than Week 16’s 33-21 finish in favor of the Bills. If you believe in Belichick and the Patriots, grab them now as this number may continue to shrink with such a trustworthy coach in a tough road spot. If you believe Buffalo can advance and cover, you may have better opportunities coming as the Patriots are slightly juiced at this current number.