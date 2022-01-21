Penguins' Casey DeSmith Gets the Call Between the Pipes on Friday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Pittsburgh Penguins radio announcer Josh Getzoff, backup goaltender Casey DeSmith will get the start in goal tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

#Pens HCMS: Casey DeSmith will start against Columbus. Rest of lineup is game-time decision — Josh Getzoff (@PensJG) January 21, 2022

DeSmith starts over No. 1 netminder, Tristan Jarry, in what’s the second half of a back-to-back. Jarry stopped 39 of 43 shots in Thursday’s 6-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

DeSmith last started January 5 against St. Louis, allowing three goals on sixteen shots before getting the hook. In eight starts this season, the 30-year-old has posted a 3-3-1 record, albeit a rough 3.47 GAA and .888 save percentage. He’ll be matched up against a Blue Jackets squad that sits 15th in goals per game at 3.1.

Despite the rough numbers, DeSmith could make for a decent salary saver in DFS slates tonight with a FanDuel price of just $8,000. The Pens are a full 16 points higher than Columbus in the standings, and their offense should be able to provide DeSmith plenty of support. The Jackets have allowed 132 goals this season – the fifth most in the NHL. Consider rolling the dice on the New Hampshire native.

FanDuel Sportsbook has DeSmith and the Pens at -230 on the moneyline.