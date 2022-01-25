Saints Head Coach Sean Payton To Retire by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We have breaking news in the Big Easy as Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Sean Payton will retire as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Payton still had a few years remaining on a five-year extension he signed following the 2019 season. His entire head coaching career has been with the Saints, who signed him back in 2006.

Sean Payton is retiring, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 25, 2022

In 15 seasons, Payton compiled a 152-89 (.631 winning percentage) record during the regular season. He also led New Orleans to its only Super Bowl victory in the 2009 season. However, following the retirement of Hall of Fame quarterback, Drew Brees, the Saints struggled to find much stability offensively as the team dropped from seventh in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric to 23rd.

Payton is widely regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football. He’s 58 years old, and some speculate that he’ll take a year off before possibly returning to the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys would be a team that would certainly welcome his services. After all, Payton has some familiarity with the Cowboys after spending three seasons under Bill Parcells as a quarterbacks coach.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already publically stated that he’s unhappy with his team’s early exit in the playoffs. Thus, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Jones pulls the plug on current head coach Mike McCarthy before his contract runs out.

