Steelers General manager Kevin Colbert will retire after the 2021 season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Steelers General manager Kevin Colbert will retire after the 2021 season.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, one of the NFL’s most respected figures, is expected to step down following the 2022 NFL Draft, sources say.



Story from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/xpC5wMtvHo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

The speculation has been that Colbert has been waiting to retire at the same time as Ben Roethlisberger. With Sunday looking like Roethlisberger’s final regular-season game, it appears as though Colbert will also call it a career.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Steelers are a +150 on the moneyline and a +3.5 on the spread against the Ravens.

Colbert has been with the team since 2000, starting as the Director of football operations before becoming the General manager in 2010, and eventually the Vice president and General manager in 2016.

He helped put together Pittsburgh’s winning teams for Super Bowl XL and the Super Bowl XLIII.

Throughout his tenure with the Steelers, Colbert has compiled a 225-124-3 record.

Colbert’s contract runs through the 2022 NFL draft. He’s expected to stay on until after the draft is complete.

Be sure to visit FanDuel Sportsbook for all the latest NFL odds.