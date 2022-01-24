Take the Under in Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Buy, Buy, Buy

Date: 01/24/2022

Time: 09:00 PM

Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Texas Tech (+235) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (-295)

Spread: Texas Tech (+6.5) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (-6.5)

Game Total: 138.0

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Kansas Jayhawks News and Notes

It’s a Big 12 Conference matchup in Kansas tonight, as the seventh-ranked Jayhawks play host to the 18th ranked Texas Tech Raiders. These two teams met back on January 8, with the Red Raiders upsetting the Jayhawks 75-67 in Texas. Texas Tech shot 50.8% from the floor, while Kansas made 44.7% of its field goal attempts.

Since that contest, Bill Self’s Hawks have gone 4-0, their latest victory a 78-75 win over the unranked Kansas State Wildcats. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders, led by head coach Mark Adams, have won five of their past six, including an upset over the previously undefeated Baylor Bears on January 11.

Texas Tech is 11th in the nation and second in the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing 59.1 points per game. Over their past two games, the Red Raiders have held their opponents to a combined 38.3% shooting from the field. They’ll look to once again limit a Jayhawks offense that ranks first in the conference at 80.9 points per game.

Ben Stevens, host of The Morning After , loves the under on the game’s current total of 138.0. When speaking about the Red Raiders, Stevens said, “They are a great basketball team. I think they keep it under that total tonight.”

We recommend taking the under in what should be an entertaining affair.

#18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4) vs. #7 Kansas Jayhawks (16-2)