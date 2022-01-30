The Bears Expected to Name Luke Getsy Offensive Coordinator by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Chicago Bears will name Luke Getsy as their next offensive coordinator.

The #Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.



Stenavich replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who hoped to bring him along to Denver. The path is now clear for Luke Getsy to be the #Bears OC. That is expected to be official soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Getsy has been the Packers’ quarterbacks coach since 2019, and passing game coordinator was added to his title in 2020. Getsy started coaching with Green Bay in 2014 as offensive quality control and moved to wide receivers coach in 2016. He spent 2018 as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Mississippi State.

The Packers promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator all but guarantees that Getsy has done a deal with Chicago. Following the 2021 season, the Bears hired Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their head coach. Getsy will have the task of getting more out of Justin Fields in the 2022 season.

Green Bay was tied with Tampa Bay for the best record in the NFL at 13-4. In the divisional round, the Packers were eliminated 13-10 by the 49ers.

